Remesh Ramachandran
CISO | Security Researcher | Ethical hacker
Remesh Ramachandran is an ethical hacker. He has solved several sophisticated cybercrime and real-world hacking cases, and has worked for the government and various other national and international agencies. Remesh is currently working as a CISO (Chief Information Security Officer) for an organisation.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Top Cyber Security Predictions For 2022
Learn about the top cybersecurity predictions for 2022, which you can use to develop cybersecurity plans for your organization in 2022
Human Error Is One Of the Prime Reasons Behind Security Breaches For Indian Businesses
Human error is one of the significant factors that facilitates cybersecurity breaches in an organization. A Sophos report shows how Indian businesses lack appropriate preparedness levels when it comes to cybersecurity. However, there is a silver lining. This article discusses the report's key findings and why there is a need for Indian businesses to adopt robust cybersecurity measures.
AI Is Slowly Outperforming Human-written Phishing Emails, and It Is a Cause of Concern!
Every day, millions of phishing emails are sent worldwide by threat actors to lure users into divulging their Personally Identifiable Information or other critical information, such as credit card credentials or bank account details. Here's how a team of researchers leveraged AI to write phishing emails, which seemed more realistic than human-written ones
12 Cybersecurity Predictions For 2021 Every Organization Must Consider
Cybersecurity is set to change rapidly, with immense growth in spending across all sectors. The following twelve cybersecurity predictions for 2021 show the rising challenges and opportunities for the near future
IoT Connected Healthcare Devices: Challenges In Cybersecurity And The Way Forward
IoT devices are dominating the healthcare industry today. From patient monitoring to anesthesia to radiology devices, they form the wheels driving the medical sector. But, is human error the sole factor behind hard-coded credentials, lack of authentication, and other vulnerabilities, or is it because of wrong or lazy decisions?
How Will The World Look Like In 2025 And The Future Of Cybersecurity
Here's how the technology landscape will transform over the next five years, and with it, how cybersecurity advancements will take place to protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach