Rashi Menda

Founder & CEO, Zapyle.com

Energetic entrepreneur with an experience in strategic marketing solutions for B2B/B2C ecommerce portals, commercial email campaign management, inbound marketing – with focus on improving bottom line – branding, and brand management. In short, assisting the brand establish a “voice” , an “image” and converting leads into ROI.

Specialities: Competitive analysis, Online Marketing, Internet Marketing, Business Development, Data Crunching, Brand Development.