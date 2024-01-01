Rashmi Guptey

CFO and General Counsel, Lightbox VC

Rashmi makes sure that Lightbox and its portfolio companies are legally compliant. As CFO and general counsel, her role includes finance and legal functions.

Awarded as one of India’s top 100 women in Finance in 2019, she’s passionate about the role of governance in building great companies and would love to help in shaping an appropriate policy framework that includes a start up view as new business models evolve.

She loves working in the PE/VC industry since it gives her an opportunity to work with aspiring entrepreneurs and the chance to witness the zeal with which companies are built. She shares her views on policy regime changes from time to time through her blogs and articles.

Rashmi comes from a family that has been in the defence forces for 2 generations where she grew up in air force bases across the country. She loves reading, travelling, trekking in the Sahyadris, candle making, playing the guitar and trying to keep up with her two curious boys who are always looking for answers.