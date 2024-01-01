Rattan Chugh
Chief People Officer, Times Internet
Rattan brings with him over 25 years of comprehensive experience with diverse companies, ranging from start-ups to leading multinationals. His goal in his current role is to build and sustain a culture that Times Internet entrepreneurs and leaders could leverage for success.
Prior to this, he was the Executive Vice-president, Head of Global HR Services at Standard Chartered. He started his career as a hands-on engineer in the information technology industry and grew through the ranks to serve in several key positions in the Financial Services Industry.
Why Companies Need Chief People Officers
Nurturing, enabling and empowering employees to achieve their highest potential should be the focus of the leaders
