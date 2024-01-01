Rattan Chugh

Chief People Officer, Times Internet

Rattan brings with him over 25 years of comprehensive experience with diverse companies, ranging from start-ups to leading multinationals. His goal in his current role is to build and sustain a culture that Times Internet entrepreneurs and leaders could leverage for success.

Prior to this, he was the Executive Vice-president, Head of Global HR Services at Standard Chartered. He started his career as a hands-on engineer in the information technology industry and grew through the ranks to serve in several key positions in the Financial Services Industry.