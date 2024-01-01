Ritoban Chakrabarti

Director & CEO, MarkAce Marketing Pvt. Ltd

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Social Media

#7 Must-have Social Profiles for Every Entrepreneur

Before you go on a profile creation spree, get your basics ready because consistency and branding are the keys

Growth Strategies

This Skill Should be Developed by Every Entrepreneur to Achieve Success

Your focus needs to be on developing the skill that ushers the biggest impact

Starting a Business

#9 Out of 10 Start-ups Fail. Here's Why!

Only about 10% of start-ups will exist post the 5-year mark – over 17,000 of these companies will be non-existent by the year 2022

More Authors You Might Like