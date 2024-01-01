Director - People, Tesco Bengaluru

Robbie Dagger is responsible for the People function at Tesco Bengaluru that covers Talent, Organisation Design, Leadership & Development, Policy, Reward, Recruitment, Global Mobility and Operations. He leads the People plans supporting the business, building the employer brand at Tesco and enhancing colleague capabilities.

Robbie joined Tesco in 2011 and has served in various capacities including business partnering our Technology and Finance teams. He has also led the Commercial Recruitment operation in the UK. With over 14years of business experience, Robbie loves a challenge and is passionate about leading change initiatives and driving results through skilful engagement.

Prior to Tesco, Robbie has held various key positions in UK organisations such as Retail Human Resources plc and Linden Consulting. Robbie holds a BA degree from Lancaster University in Politics & International Relations and a CIPD Post-Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management from Middlesex University.