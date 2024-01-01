Rohit Gajbhiye
Chief Executive Officer, Financepeer
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Fintech Potential In Rural India
Fintech has fast emerged as the solution to the challenges in front of achieving financial inclusiveness in the country
Startups: Growth, Sustainability And Circular Economy
A circular economy is where products are designed and created so that a minimum of resources go into their making and stay in usage for a much longer duration
Creating Value From Intellectual Property Rights
IPRs not only enhance the brand value of any organization but also help in increasing market capitalization
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-