Rohit Kapoor

CEO, New Real Estate Business, OYO



Rohit is responsible for driving new real estate businesses for OYO, exploring new domains and categories and other strategic initiatives. He is growing OYO's business in India as well as across international markets, through strategic partnerships and investment opportunities.

During his 20 years' experience, Rohit has worked in various roles across sales and finance in several companies. Prior to joining OYO, Rohit was a consultant with McKinsey & Company for close to a decade. During his tenure with McKinsey, he gained extensive exposure to multiple international markets.

Rohit also serves on the board of Antara Senior Living, Max One Distribution and Crossley Remedies.

Rohit holds a PGD from Indian School of Business where he was ranked in the top five students in the batch and was the recipient of the Young Leader Award, which was awarded for best all-around performance in the class. Rohit has recently been featured as one of ISB's most influential alumni in the book "ISB Portraits."

In addition to the PGD, he is also a certified Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA Institute, USA). He is also a visiting faculty at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, IMT Ghaziabad and Vedic Scholars.