Rohit Mathur

Marketing Head, Flexing It

Rohit Mathur is the Marketing Head of Flexing it™. Flexing It is the largest platform globally for quality consulting and flexible talent with a community of 50,000+ experienced professionals supporting project-based work with over 1,900 companies across 5 continents, from start-ups, to multinationals (GE, Unilever, etc.) and leading consulting firms.  

An Indian School of Business and IIT Roorkee graduate, Rohit leads all marketing activities for Flexing It in India and international markets. In addition, he is responsible for business development and market creation in South East Asia. 

Latest

Growth Strategies

Lessons on Marketing For an Early-stage Start-up

Rather than banking on a big-bang, have a series of mini-experiments and a long list of ideas framed in weekly sessions

Growth Strategies

It's The End Of Work As We Know It

It will be interesting to see how the future of work evolves, sustains and changes how work is done in times to come.

News and Trends

It's End Of Work As We Know It

The immediate question that comes to mind is what's the future of freelancing? What's the future of the workforce?

