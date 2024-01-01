Rohit Mathur
Marketing Head, Flexing It
Rohit Mathur is the Marketing Head of Flexing it™. Flexing It is the largest platform globally for quality consulting and flexible talent with a community of 50,000+ experienced professionals supporting project-based work with over 1,900 companies across 5 continents, from start-ups, to multinationals (GE, Unilever, etc.) and leading consulting firms.
An Indian School of Business and IIT Roorkee graduate, Rohit leads all marketing activities for Flexing It in India and international markets. In addition, he is responsible for business development and market creation in South East Asia.
Lessons on Marketing For an Early-stage Start-up
Rather than banking on a big-bang, have a series of mini-experiments and a long list of ideas framed in weekly sessions
It's The End Of Work As We Know It
It will be interesting to see how the future of work evolves, sustains and changes how work is done in times to come.
