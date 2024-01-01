Marketing Head, Flexing It

Rohit Mathur is the Marketing Head of Flexing it™. Flexing It is the largest platform globally for quality consulting and flexible talent with a community of 50,000+ experienced professionals supporting project-based work with over 1,900 companies across 5 continents, from start-ups, to multinationals (GE, Unilever, etc.) and leading consulting firms.

An Indian School of Business and IIT Roorkee graduate, Rohit leads all marketing activities for Flexing It in India and international markets. In addition, he is responsible for business development and market creation in South East Asia.