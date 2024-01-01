Rohitt Sharrma

Founder & President, Indian Industrial Hemp Association

Sharrma, Founder and President of the Indian Industrial Hemp Association (IIHA) He is working for over & years in the field of Industrial hemp-based Economy development in India and across borders. This includes Industrial Hemp Fiber, Nutrients, Oil, Medicines, biomass feedstock, Insulation, Eco- Construction material, bio-based plastics and composite

Latest

Entrepreneurs

Hemp Fabric - a Fabric Generating Livelihood for Indian Farmers

The economic potential of cannabis is clearly vast and many countries including Canada and China have robust hemp cultivation industries and it's India's turn to encash it

Starting a Business

How Convenient it is for Entrepreneurs to start Hemp Business with Existing Hemp Policies in India?

he super crop that poses multiple benefits across an array of industry verticals can greatly strengthen Indian agro-economy

