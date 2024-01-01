Ronak Meghani
Co-founder of Magneto IT Solutions
Ronak Meghani is a serial entrepreneur and who has worked with small-medium-large companies. He is a co-founder of Magneto IT Solutions and has been closely working with eCommerce ventures since 2010. He has helped 200-plus international brands for building/improving their online ventures in the area of UI/UX, development, launching, revenue enhancement, marketing strategy and much more, and 90% ventures are generating very good revenue. He’s enthusiastic about start-ups, entrepreneurship, sports, and all things marketing.
