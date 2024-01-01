RP Singh
Producer & Chairperson, CMS Asia
RP Singh is a Digital & Content Marketing evangelist with 17 years of digital and new media experience in APAC& Middle East. He is Founder & Chairperson of Content Marketing Summit Asia; first & largest content marketing conference in the entire APAC region.
