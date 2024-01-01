S. Ashwin Kumar
CMO, Civic Sense Game
S. Ashwin Kumar is the marketing lead at Civic Sense Game, a game that educates and creates awareness on waste segregation at source, popularly known as Swachh Bharat in India, to kids, parents and the entire society.He believes in the power of People, their confidence and change.
Let This Independence Day Be Free From Waste
Be part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Start early.
