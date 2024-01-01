S. Kumar Srivatsan
Entrepreneur, Investor, Founder and CEO, OptaCredit
S Kumar Srivatsan is a chartered accountant and company secretary. He’s worked with Royal Bank of Scotland and Ernst & Young. He gave up his lucrative career in consulting to startup OptaCredit, an alternative digital lending platform. Through artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, Kumar hopes to democratize credit by making it more accessible to individuals and businesses with little or no documented credit history.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Alternative Digital Lenders vs Traditional Banks - Competitors or Partners?
Most banks still collect physical documents, which makes doing a real-time analysis of financial statements and salary slips impossible.
#5 Fintech Trends That You May Want To Watch Out For in 2017
Just like India skipped the landline phenomenon and went straight to the mobile revolution, Fintech is likely to go digital.
Let Regulatory Procedures Not Be Indian Fintech's Achilles Heel
Regulation is key to fintech's success in India and below is OptaCredit's journey through India's regulatory maze.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-