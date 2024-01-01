CEO and Co-Founder, HackerEarth

Sachin Gupta is the CEO and Co-Founder at HackerEarth, an accurate developer assessment tool that enables organizations to hire great tech talent and developers to evaluate their skills. An entrepreneur at heart, he is driven by challenges. His approach to business involves implementing his engineering learnings. He is computer science graduate from IIT Roorkee, starting off as an intern at Microsoft, he later became a software developer at google before co-founding HackerEarth.