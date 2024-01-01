Sachin Gupta

CEO and Co-Founder, HackerEarth

Sachin Gupta is the CEO and Co-Founder at HackerEarth, an accurate developer assessment tool that enables organizations to hire great tech talent and developers to evaluate their skills. An entrepreneur at heart, he is driven by challenges. His approach to business involves implementing his engineering learnings.  He is computer science graduate from IIT Roorkee, starting off as an intern at Microsoft, he later became a software developer at google before co-founding HackerEarth.

Latest

Technology

The Taboo Of Remote Working And Hiring In India

Companies might drumbeat about WFH, but many hiring managers still breathe an audible sigh when a WFH request lands on their desk

Technology

A Recruiter's Guide to Technology-Driven Remote Hiring

Here's how technical assessment tools and remote coding software can help organizations iron out their recruitment process and catapult their hiring efficiency to newfound heights

Growth Strategies

A Step-By-Step Guide For All Of Your Company's Remote Hiring Needs

Change can sometimes be difficult, but when it is inevitable, companies need to quickly prepare themselves especially since remote could be the new norm in a post COVID-19 world.

