Sachin Kumar
Founder of Bottle Openers
Sachin comes with 15+ years of experience in advertising and marketing in companies like FCB Ulka, Percept Advertising, India Today group, Reprise media and Group M. Has handled more than 40 brands while shuffling between multiple hats - Communications Planner, Marketing Manager, Advertising and Digital Strategist. Lead Digital Strategy for Iconic brands like Coca-Cola, Nestle, Apple, Faber, Carrier, etc. Set up Bottle Openers in the year 2014.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Online Marketing Challenges for SMBs - Omni channel B2C Companies
If a brand needs more awareness/growth, they must go online but define their outcomes clearly
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-
-