Sagar Sharma

Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Credencys Solutions Inc.

Sagar holds the position of Chief Technology Officer at Credencys Solutions Inc., a (mobile app development company). He is responsible for all the technical operations, as well as leading the company’s revolutionary offerings. He is helping companies navigate the Digital journey in an Agile environment. Share your app idea at sagar@credencys. Sagar has two main areas of focus - Technology and Processes. He has worked in leadership positions in various Fortune 500 companies and has been instrumental in driving success through digital transformation. He is also an enthusiastic Agile Coach.