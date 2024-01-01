Founder and CEO of Perception System Pvt. Ltd.

Sahin Mansuri is the founder and CEO of Perception System Pvt. Ltd., a San Jose - USA and Ahmedabad - India based software & IT solution company. A technopreneur with over 16 years of rich, varied and professional experience in the IT domainsm, he is a big believer in simplification and transparency; that raises new bench-marking year on year.