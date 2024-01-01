Sajan Pillai
CEO and Managing Partner, Season Two Ventures
Sajan Pillai is the CEO and Managing Partner of Season Two Ventures, an early stage venture fund based in Southern California. He is also the Chairman of SP Life Care, a senior living and health care platform in India.
Sajan spent the majority of his career as UST Global's CEO and, currently remains a member of its Board of Directors. Sajan was responsible for the company's growth and acquisitions. He led the company's global business operations through its centres in the US, the UK, Spain, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, Poland and Israel. His leadership saw UST Global grow significantly, seeing the company grow from 20 employees to more than 25,000 employees today.
