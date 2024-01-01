Sakshi Vij
Founder, MylesCar
Founder & CEO of Myles, India’s first self-drive service that allows women to take charge of the wheel and hit the road without owning a car. Sakshi can be credited with introducing this novel concept in India when renting and driving a car was a rare feat.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Growth Strategies
Watch Out These Urban Mobility Trends for 2017
The trends that are touted to transform the Indian mobility scenario in 2017.