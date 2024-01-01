Samant Sikka
Founder - Sqrrl
Sikka is a proficient investor with two decades of experience in the Investment and Asset Management industry. After gaining decades of experience across Sales, Business Development, Strategy, Marketing and technology, it was a natural progression for an enterprising Samant to take on a challenge in the same industry.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Changing Trend of Investing Among Users from Towns and Small Cities
Right from high propensity to save to investing primarily in equity mutual funds, investment behaviour in small towns and cities are quite different from that of top cities