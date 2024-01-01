Sameer Joshi

AVP, Godrej Interio

Sameer Joshi is currently working as Associate Vice President (Marketing), Godrej Interio wherein he heads Marketing and Product Management. In addition, he leads the "Ergonomics and Workspace Research Cell" that is actively involved in predicting ‘Future of Work’. He is also associated with Wellness@Work initiatives and getting Godrej Interio prepared for ‘Future Ready Workspaces’. Furthermore, Sameer successfully handles Pan G&B ERP implementation for sales and marketing as Global Process Owner