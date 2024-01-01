Sameer Kaul
MD & CEO, Trust-Plutus Wealth Managers (India)
Latest
Fixed Income Portion Of the Portfolio Should Stabilize the Overall Returns
When the economy is undergoing a slowdown, and inflation is not high, any central banker will try to reduce the level of interest rates, increase the quantum of money in the system, incentivize banks to lend to the real economy by lowering the alternative rates of deployment
Is Risk-free Investment Possible During Financial Turmoil?
The reality is there are no risk-free investments and liquidity is the most important tenet in during markets