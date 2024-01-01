Sameer Nigam

CEO, Stratbeans

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

Digital Transformation Remains a Key Focus Area For Organizations In 2021

Businesses that are rapidly developing digital strategies and executing on them are in a position to leapfrog their less nimble competitors

News and Trends

Mixed Reality Is Setting the Stage For E-learning & Training In a Post-COVID-19 World

We cannot simply go back to the way things were before, but we can always pickup newer methods and trends to uplift the economy

Growth Strategies

Gamified Training: An Infallible Way For Employee Engagement

Gamification not only makes the learning journey more fun but also increases retention of newly earned skills.

More Authors You Might Like