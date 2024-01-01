Sameer Vakil
CEO & Co-founder, GlobalLinker
Sameer Vakil is the CEO & Co-founder of GlobalLinker – a rapidly growing global business networking platform. GlobalLinker follows a unique co-branding model, and is available exclusively via a range of leading corporations and financial institutions in India – Jet Airways, ICICI Bank, Mastercard, and Retailers’ Association of India.
