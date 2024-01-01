Samir Kazi
Founder and CEO, GadgetBucket.in
Samir is a results-oriented business professional with 12 years work exposure in Customer Service, Customer Retention, Telemarketing, Transitions, e-commerce and online Marketing.
He is the CEO and founder at GadgetBucket, an online store which provide most unique gadgets and electronic accessories to the customers across India, we try to introduce new products everyday...
Currently Gadget Bucket have two fulfillment center in India (Mumbai & New Delhi) also we have a product sourcing office in Shenzhen (China).
They also supply our products to Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Ebay.in, Snapdeal.com, Shopclues.com, PayTM, Rediff Shopping and Souq.com(UAE).
He is the CEO and founder at GadgetBucket, an online store which provide most unique gadgets and electronic accessories to the customers across India, we try to introduce new products everyday...
Currently Gadget Bucket have two fulfillment center in India (Mumbai & New Delhi) also we have a product sourcing office in Shenzhen (China).
They also supply our products to Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Ebay.in, Snapdeal.com, Shopclues.com, PayTM, Rediff Shopping and Souq.com(UAE).
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Entrepreneurs
Understanding eCommerce And The Fundamentals Of Entrepreneurship
Online shopping is as important to urban Indians as snacking or nashta at 5pm.