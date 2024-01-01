Samridhi Ganeriwalla

Founder, Little West Street

Samridhi graduated with an MBA from Stephen M.Ross School of Business, University of Michigan and joined Bain & Company as a Strategy Consultant, where she devised growth strategies for several US corporations. Her last stint before forming her venture was with Wolters Kluwer, a global information services company, where she was a Corporate Strategy Director.

Samridhi comes from a family of designers and spent significant time in her family's apparel retail business. She managed the launch of their first retail store, Manan in New Delhi, including their online and wholesale websites. Currently residing in New York with her family, she spent many years in Singapore and New Delhi. Her interests include travelling, exploring cuisines and singing.