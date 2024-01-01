Sanchit Gaurav

CEO and Founder, Housejoy

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

The Impact Of Technology On the Construction Industry

Technology can help the industry carry out large-scale projects while considering the impact on the environment

News and Trends

Smart Homes: The New Standard Of Living In a Post-Pandemic World

While the pandemic has been an unprecedented challenge, it has also given us a lot of insights into the shortcomings of past practices

News and Trends

Revival Of the Indian Construction Industry: Why People Are Now Investing In Their Homes

Unlike the past when one would get home after a long day's work, eat and crash to wake up the next morning and head out, we are now spending almost all our time indoors

Lifestyle

2021: Challenges And Opportunities For Home Maintenance Service Industry

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, hygiene and efficiency of handymen has become a core concern

Entrepreneurs

To Learn and Unlearn From the Pandemic: The Journey Of Every Startup Leader

Every business ever established in the history of commerce has been a startup once

Technology

Technology set to Revolutionize Construction Industry Trends in 2020

It is predicted that India's construction industry is set to emerge as the third-largest market in the world by 2025

More Authors You Might Like