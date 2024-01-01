Sanchit Gaurav
CEO and Founder, Housejoy
Latest
The Impact Of Technology On the Construction Industry
Technology can help the industry carry out large-scale projects while considering the impact on the environment
Smart Homes: The New Standard Of Living In a Post-Pandemic World
While the pandemic has been an unprecedented challenge, it has also given us a lot of insights into the shortcomings of past practices
Revival Of the Indian Construction Industry: Why People Are Now Investing In Their Homes
Unlike the past when one would get home after a long day's work, eat and crash to wake up the next morning and head out, we are now spending almost all our time indoors
2021: Challenges And Opportunities For Home Maintenance Service Industry
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, hygiene and efficiency of handymen has become a core concern
To Learn and Unlearn From the Pandemic: The Journey Of Every Startup Leader
Every business ever established in the history of commerce has been a startup once
Technology set to Revolutionize Construction Industry Trends in 2020
It is predicted that India's construction industry is set to emerge as the third-largest market in the world by 2025