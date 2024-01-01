Sandeep Lodha
CEO, Weddingz.in
Latest
Road To recovery: Trends That Will Drive the Wedding Industry In 2021
The adversity, or the pandemic, has created an opportunity to streamline the industry and bring efficiency so that the road to recovery is risk proof and long term
Challenges Plaguing the Wedding Industry And How To Overcome Them
During this time, wedding-related businesses have encountered a host of challenges to sustain business as usual, however, on a brighter note, the industry has been quick to innovate, adapt and bounce back
How Technology Is Revolutionising the Indian Wedding Industry
The colossal size of this market has presented a unique opportunity for many organizations to leverage technology solutions and transform the sector