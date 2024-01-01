Sandesh Mestry

Author, Director - Family Business Practice - MBMC Consulting Private Limited

Sandesh Mestry is the co-founder and the Director of MBMC Consulting Private Limited, a Management Consulting Company which specializes in helping family businesses to ensure profitability, prepare for the transition and strengthen family relationships. With more than 27 years of business management experience; he has worked as a family business entrepreneur for 12 years and 15 years as a family business consultant. He has successfully helped families across India in a broad range of industries like Pharmaceuticals, Real Estate, Engineering, Services, Packaging, Diamond manufacturing etc.

Latest

Starting a Business

Is Low Price the Only Way to Lure Customers?

Most of the entrepreneurial ventures start with offering a product or service at a competitive price

Growth Strategies

These Ingredients are Instrumental for the Growth of a Business

As the organisation grows, there is a need for the top management to develop departmental processes which can bring in predictability

Starting a Business

The 3 Major Roadblocks You Will Face While Starting A Business

The disciplining starts with development of an elaborate standard operating process for managing all the departmental and interdepartmental business processes

