Sandesh Mestry
Author, Director - Family Business Practice - MBMC Consulting Private Limited
Latest
Is Low Price the Only Way to Lure Customers?
Most of the entrepreneurial ventures start with offering a product or service at a competitive price
These Ingredients are Instrumental for the Growth of a Business
As the organisation grows, there is a need for the top management to develop departmental processes which can bring in predictability
The 3 Major Roadblocks You Will Face While Starting A Business
The disciplining starts with development of an elaborate standard operating process for managing all the departmental and interdepartmental business processes