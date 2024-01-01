Sangeet Kumar

Co-founder & CEO, Addverb Technologies

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Technology

AI-powered Robots Have Become Nice To Necessity For Warehousing Automation

AI-powered robots are based on the principles of human intelligence are defined as the way in which machines imitate human intelligence to perform simple and complex tasks

Business News

Warehouse As an Assembly Line: Mobile Robotics

With the evolving technologies and emerging capabilities of mobile robots, the idea of human-robot collaboration has picked up the conversation across the globe

More Authors You Might Like