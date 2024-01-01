Sangeet Kumar
Co-founder & CEO, Addverb Technologies
AI-powered Robots Have Become Nice To Necessity For Warehousing Automation
AI-powered robots are based on the principles of human intelligence are defined as the way in which machines imitate human intelligence to perform simple and complex tasks
Warehouse As an Assembly Line: Mobile Robotics
With the evolving technologies and emerging capabilities of mobile robots, the idea of human-robot collaboration has picked up the conversation across the globe