AI-powered Robots Have Become Nice To Necessity For Warehousing Automation

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Robots have come a long way from their origination to today where they are capable of doing almost any task. Robotics technology has changed the picture of the current world. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has come a long way, and now robots are more evolved than ever. AI-powered robots are based on the principles of human intelligence are defined as the way in which machines imitate human intelligence to perform simple and complex tasks.

Pexels

Like in any other industry, AI-powered robots have become an essential part of the warehousing industry as well. Earlier robots were only capable of performing repetitive tasks such as moving pallets along predetermined paths, with the possibility of a small detour to avoid obstructions. The new robots may travel autonomously automating almost every activity in a natural environment handling goods of various sizes and shapes.

With the increasing penetration of internet and the boom of e-commerce industry, businesses start investing in the automation, which only got accelerated exponentially with the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. Now, integrated automation became a must to meet the supply chain challenges, demand fluctuations, SKU proliferation, and the delivery requirements.

AI enables warehouse automation through AMR (Autonomous Mobile Robots), grippers, and bin-picking systems to function more efficiently than ever. Many factors are responsible for pushing AI-powered warehousing automation:

Repetitive operations: No doubt the operations in warehouses are monotonous in nature, and advanced robots are required across warehouses to perform such tasks. AI-enabled robots are very effective for such operations as they help in sorting, picking and putting the products in their designated place. Also, inventory management can be maintained easily through intelligent software behind such robots.

High labour costs: Cost of labour is the major cost driver for any industry. in order to reduce labour costs, combat competition, provide quick delivery and meet increased consumer demand, warehouse automation is the best solution. Also, contrary to operations on a manufacturing floor or in the automotive industry, the majority of tasks in a warehouse are fault tolerant. Robots are able to retry if they mistakenly drop something in a warehouse as long as they can do so quickly and successfully without destroying the products.

To make supply chain robust: Supply chains have been drastically affected globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the workforce availability was a challenge. So, to avoid such contingencies in future, robots offer a great solution by bridging the labour shortage gap. They are programmed to perform repetitive tasks so that humans can focus on more valued tasks. AI-powered robots have given an additional advantage in performing repetitive tasks with more precision.

To ensure workplace safety: Robots can be used for automating the labour-intensive tasks thereby increasing the workplace safety, as well as productivity. Monotonous tasks cause fatigue, both mental and physical, in labour force leading to reduced productivity. AI-enabled robots help in reducing the mental strain by reducing the chances of errors so that workers can focus on more fruitful tasks.

A robotics-driven future in warehouse management: As businesses explore ways to increase operational efficiency and productivity, artificial intelligence will continue to push the envelope of robotic deployment in warehouses, and warehouse management and AI will become more closely related. Supply chain executives need to consider the limitations of operational effectiveness in warehouses and address them with the potential of warehouse automation using robotics and artificial intelligence.