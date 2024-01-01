Sanjay K Goyal

Founder & CEO, ACL Mobile Ltd.

Sanjay Krishna Goyal is the founder and CEO of ACL Mobile, the Indian pioneer in providing mobile messaging, payment and data services to enterprises. The services offered by ACL Mobile enable enterprises to address their consumers’ needs better, connect with them and improve consumer engagement. At the helm of the company, Sanjay provides strategic direction for the successful running and growth of the business. He also oversees the launch and establishment of new initiatives.

Apart from being an Angel Investor for Lead Angels; Investing in many startups like Game Xs and all, Sanjay is a devout believer in the power of yoga and has been practicing it for the last 17 years. He also visits naturopathy, Ayurvedic and spiritual centres regularly, besides voraciously reading spiritual books and attending sessions on the Bhagavad Gita and Vedanta philosophy. He harbours a deep passion for cars and supports his wife’s altruistic dedication to run a charitable school as his family’s CSR initiative.