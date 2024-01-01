Contributory Author

Sanjay Parthasarathy, CEO and founder of Indix is an engineer and business leader with a proven track record of bringing big ideas to life. Before he founded Indix, a product information marketplace, Sanjay was a Microsoft executive who grew its developer tools business from $500 million to $1+ billion, launched .NET, and led Bill Gates’ first trip to India in 1997 which led to significant investments from Microsoft in the country.