Santhosh Mahalingam
Managing Director - Mashreq Global Services
With more than 22 years of retail banking experience, Mahalingam’s multiple areas of expertise span operations, projects, finance, process engineering, digitization and general management. He has a proven track record of managing large cross-cultural and cross-border teams, exceeding targets, and improving operational efficiencies through transformation and digitisation. Before joining Mashreq in 2014, he held senior positions at Standard Chartered Bank, Qatar National Bank, and Standard Chartered Scope International where he headed Consumer Banking Operations and Change Delivery.
Mahalingam has a bachelor’s degree in commerce from St. Joseph’s College, Calicut, and an MBA in finance and marketing from the University Of Calicut, India. He is also a qualified Executive Coach (PCC) and Certified NLP Practioner.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How is Automation Enabling the Banking Sector
A robot can work 24/7 and replace up to eight employees, without asking for days off or a hike, say industry experts
Shattering the Glass Ceiling in the Banking Sector
The saying"Once a glass ceiling is broken, it stays broken", goes best for the women who have
How Technology is Driving a Radical Shift in the Banking Industry
Industry professionals must understand how AI and robotics can work for and with them and be open to change