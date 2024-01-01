Sapan Choksi

Chief Executive Officer

The author is the CEO of Systems+, a fast emerging IT company with services across IT Consulting Services, Managed Captive, Technology Solutions, IT Infrastructure, and Mobility & Open Source services. Systems + takes pride in providing customized 360-degree CIO support for their global clientele.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Technology

Shifting Perspectives: From Packaged IT Products to Customer-centric Solutions

The biggest IT challenge for companies today is to find partners that can help clean up the legacy mess

More Authors You Might Like