Sara Khan
Feature Editor
Latest
From Shutting down His First Restaurant to Building Up a 200% year-on-year Growth Business - Here's Why He Made it to Entrepreneur India's 35under35
In the fiscal year 2018-19, Karan Tanna's Yellow Tie Hospitality will be doing revenue of 200% more than the previous year by maintaining the EBITA to approximately 35%
Pharma Journalist Turned Michelin-Star Makes it into Entrepreneur India's 35under35!
First Indian woman to get a Michelin, Garima Arora speaks about her entrepreneurial journey with Gaa
This Restaurant's High ROI Franchise Model Led To 350% Growth In FY18
Read on the exclusive interview of the Co-founder and CEO of Charcoal Eats, Anurag Mehrotra who tells it all – the journey of the QSR brand, key accomplishments and the expansion plans