Sarrah Kapasi

Co-founder and CEO, D-Alive Health Pvt. Ltd.

Sarrah’s association with diabetes goes beyond just being the co-founder of D-Alive. Her father, mentor and co-founder - Mr. M. N Kapasi, has had type 1 diabetes since the past 25 years, who made her empathetic and passionate to take up a company that becomes an umbrella solution for people with diabetes in India.