Sashwati Banerjee

Managing Director, Sesame Workshop India

As Founding Managing Director of Sesame Workshop India, Banerjee spearheads Galli Galli Sim Sim, a multiplatform initiative that combines the power of media with educational outreach to prepare children for school and life.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

What is Television Teaching Your Child?

The Kids'TV genre is populated by animation - largely violent, male-skewed, promoting stereotypes, dominated by the superheroes culture

More Authors You Might Like