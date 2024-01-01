Sashwati Banerjee
Managing Director, Sesame Workshop India
As Founding Managing Director of Sesame Workshop India, Banerjee spearheads Galli Galli Sim Sim, a multiplatform initiative that combines the power of media with educational outreach to prepare children for school and life.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
News and Trends
What is Television Teaching Your Child?
The Kids'TV genre is populated by animation - largely violent, male-skewed, promoting stereotypes, dominated by the superheroes culture