Sathish Rajendren

Co-Chairs at CoreNet Global India Chapter & COO at Knight Frank (India) Pvt Ltd

Senior Business Leader & Insead alumnus with over 16 years of rich experience in Facilities, Asset Management and Corporate Real Estate for Occupiers, Developers & Investors. Currently Heading Facilities & Asset Management Business line for India, working closely with our Global & APAC teams to take this business to next phase of growth by providing strategic and operational leadership with a strong track record of performance in dynamic situations.

