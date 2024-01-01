Satya Prabhakar
Founder & CEO, Sulekha
Satya Prabhakar is an Indian American entrepreneur, engineer, writer and the Founder & CEO of Sulekha, a digital mobile platform for expert services in India, matching 20+ million consumers with 50,000+ service professionals across 200 categories in about 40 cities.
Sulekha focuses on expert services clustered around Home, Life and Self and where the user need is customized and involved. Using technology and domain intelligence, the platform seeks to understand the user need in detail and matches it to verified service professionals who are profiled. The service is free to use for end consumers and service professionals pay the platform for performance in the form of verified, matched service requests.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Using Artificial Intelligence Technology to Find the Right Service Expert
For 'expert services' the customer is involved in the delivery and cares about the identity and qualifications of the provider; they look for their specific requirement at a reasonable cost