Satya Prabhakar is an Indian American entrepreneur, engineer, writer and the Founder & CEO of Sulekha, a digital mobile platform for expert services in India, matching 20+ million consumers with 50,000+ service professionals across 200 categories in about 40 cities.

Sulekha focuses on expert services clustered around Home, Life and Self and where the user need is customized and involved. Using technology and domain intelligence, the platform seeks to understand the user need in detail and matches it to verified service professionals who are profiled. The service is free to use for end consumers and service professionals pay the platform for performance in the form of verified, matched service requests.