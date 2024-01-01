Shailesh Gupta

Founder & CEO, Yolobus

How Tech-Enabled Bus Service Providers Are Becoming a One-Stop Solution For On-the-Go Travellers

With this rapidly growing customer segment comes a burgeoning need for intercity travel between these urban centres and metros

Leap Year: How To Utilize the Extra Day As An Entrepreneur

No one experiences the love-hate relationship with time as much as an entrepreneur. There's always more to do. One more feature to build, one more customer to acquire, one more crisis to conquer to make the day worth it.

