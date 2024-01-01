Sharat Sharma

Co-founder, IAM Human Capital Consulting

Growth Strategies

5 Step Sales Strategy To Successfully Navigate Through Uncertainty

To navigate through uncertain times, business owners must choose to respond appropriately. There are three choices that we all have-flight, freeze or fight

Growth Strategies

9 Mistakes Sales Professionals Commit

While every sales professional commits mistake, the great ones learn from their mistakes faster

Growth Strategies

Are You Turning Off Your Prospects?

Handling a qualified prospect well can dramatically improve the bottom-line of your business

Leadership

5 Toxic Behaviours That Are Killing Your Workplace

Identify the toxic behaviours that You notice at the workplace and analyze what is it costing you and the business?

Leadership

How Do You Build a Championship Team?

Leaders who build a culture of empathy thrive with their teams in any situation

