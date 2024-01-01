Sharon S. Andrew

PhD, Happiness Evangelist, Happiest Minds Technologies

Sharon joined Happiest Minds as the “Happiness Evangelist”. She drives the Happiness Agenda across the organization.Her role is to extract the tenets of happiness into organizational practices, fuse the vast body of knowledge on Happiness and disseminate within the company, assess the effectiveness of the people practices through happiness quotients and drive improvements and assimilate the culture of the organization that is built on the key values of Sharing, Mindful, Integrity, Learning, Excellence and Social Responsibility (SMILES).

She has been with Happiest Minds since its inception in Aug 2011.

Prior to Happiest Minds, she has been a Professor for a decade and a half, most recently as also the Chairperson of the Post Graduate Program at Bharathidasan Institute of Management, Bangalore Campus where she covered various topics that include Quantitative Techniques, Employer Branding and Leadership. She has also been a Professor with the Christ College (now Christ University) – Institute of Management, Bangalore.