Shivanand Pandit

Tax specialist, financial adviser

He is a tax specialist, financial adviser, guest faculty and public speaker based in Goa. He can be reached at panditgoa@gmail.com

Latest

Finance

Sustainability Strategies: Need Of the Hour

Sustainability endeavors by corporates have gradually become table stakes although many certified financial officers see them as a cost rather than a spring of value

News and Trends

For Homebuyers, a Ray Of Hope

For millions of homebuyers, whose destinies hang in the balance as builders fail to live up to their promises, a Supreme Court verdict has kindled hope

Leadership

Corporates As Bankers: Not a Bankable Idea

RBI has moved beyond the normal terms on promoters' eligibility and net worth and has set a minimum threshold on assets requirement and operational record

News and Trends

Government's Debatable Labour Codes

Are the new amendments prescribed in the labor laws sufficient for accomplishing the envisioned objectives?

