Shivanand Pandit
Tax specialist, financial adviser
He is a tax specialist, financial adviser, guest faculty and public speaker based in Goa. He can be reached at panditgoa@gmail.com
Latest
Sustainability Strategies: Need Of the Hour
Sustainability endeavors by corporates have gradually become table stakes although many certified financial officers see them as a cost rather than a spring of value
For Homebuyers, a Ray Of Hope
For millions of homebuyers, whose destinies hang in the balance as builders fail to live up to their promises, a Supreme Court verdict has kindled hope
Corporates As Bankers: Not a Bankable Idea
RBI has moved beyond the normal terms on promoters' eligibility and net worth and has set a minimum threshold on assets requirement and operational record
Government's Debatable Labour Codes
Are the new amendments prescribed in the labor laws sufficient for accomplishing the envisioned objectives?