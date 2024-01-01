Shrenuj Jalan

CEO-Founder of www.BazaarCart.com

Shrenuj Jalan is a CA & CS Student,CEO-Founder of www.BazaarCart.com, Started this Website at the age of 19.Shrenuj Jalan is also a Business & Management Consultant for Various Schools & Coaching Institutes in Delhi-NCR. Loves to Write about social reforms,Politics,Business,Technology & Sports-Loves Adventure Sports

Latest

Growth Strategies

Here's How Indian Company Products are Giving Foreign MNCs a Hard Time

Popular anticipations expect this trend to continue rapidly accounting for the phenomenal growth of the emerging Ayurveda brands in India

Growth Strategies

How Can India Become a Superpower In Olympics in Future

There is a serious setback in the country when it comes to commercializing sports

More Authors You Might Like