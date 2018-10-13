Shrijay Sheth

Co-founder, LegalWiz.in Private Limited

Shrijay is an entrepreneur with more than ten years of experience in working with hyper-growing digital commerce companies across the globe. He is a data savvy leader, and a true believer of people first philosophy. Currently, he runs an eCommerce strategy and Analytics consulting company, along with a LegalTech venture in India - www.LegalWiz.in.

Latest

Growth Strategies

How Business Professionals Can Redefine the Success of Your Startup

For small businesses to grow, it is important for the organization to cut their operational expenses

Finance

Funding and Finances for Start-ups

A company can avail finance through debt as well as equity by keeping these things in mind

Growth Strategies

5 Things That Every Startup Should Know about Taxation in India

Tax regulations will certainly impact your business as it has its own set of implications that your business cannot escape from

Starting a Business

Compliances that Every Startup Must Follow During its Early Stages

This is why startups should consider the following to ensure legal hygiene

Starting a Business

Choosing the Right Business Structure for Your Startup

A lot of decisions follow the idea of starting a new business. Amongst them, choosing the right business structure for your business is a major one, If you are finding difficulties to lend upon one, you are not alone

Starting a Business

#5 Things to Consider as You Prepare to Launch Your Startup

Launching a startup is the beginning of an exciting journey with a dash of nervousness, while you execute your plans right, do you even consider covering the fundamental grounds?

