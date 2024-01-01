COO, Amrita Technology Business Incubator (Amrita TBI)

Snehal Shetty has over 20 years of extensive technical and management experience in the fields of startup incubations, networking and data communications. He has been instrumental in building the strong startup ecosystem at Amrita TBI that has grown to more than 80 startups and has zero loss from its investments so far. He has mentored over 130 startup ideas in the areas of technology, business strategy, finance and marketing.

Prior to Amrita TBI, Snehal worked at Fortune 500 companies in the US and India in technical and management roles across diverse areas such as network architecture, security, product development and mergers & acquisitions. Some of the companies that Snehal worked for include Qwest Communications, Motorola, Wipro and Network Solutions.

Snehal completed his B.E. (Electronics) from University of Pune and MBA Finance from George Mason University, USA.