Co-founder and Creative Director for Zurie Design Studio.

Sonam is the co-founder and Creative Director for Zurie Design Studio. Zurie Jewellery breaks the cliche of wearing your gems on special occasion , exclusively . Zurie Co-founder , Sonam Gupta has a vision to create acceptance for wearing your designer jewellery in your day to day life .

Zurie is a luxury brand that is making fashion functional by amalgamating traditional way of selling with contemporary luxury .By procuring unique material and converting ordinary into exclusive.