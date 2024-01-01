Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Founder, The Art of Living
The author is a renowned global humanitarian and spiritual leader who founded The Art of Living, the largest volunteer-based organisation in 1981, which is engaged in providing stress and trauma relief along with social and community empowerment through its diverse humanitarian projects. He is also the founder of the International Association for Human Values.
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Message to Founders: Keep Calm To be a Successful Entrepreneur
The only option we're left with is to increase our energy levels and that can make us victorious in whatever we do